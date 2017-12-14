WATCH: Implosion of old Cassville power plant

There's electricity is in the air as a plant known for providing power comes down.
Alliant Energy scheduled an implosion of the Nelson Dewey Generation building in Cassville, Wisconsin.
A crowd gathered to watch it happen this afternoon.
The plant closed in recent years, affecting more than 40 workers. Some of those employees transferred to other facilities.
