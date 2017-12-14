Salvation Army helping local families

Donations to the Salvation Army are helping make the Christmas season a little better for families in need.

Thursday, the Salvation Army gave out around 1,000 presents and more than 400 food baskets at the Onalaska National Guard Armory.

The donations came from the public through the Army's Angel Giving Trees program.

The trees were set up around the La Crosse area. A person could take a tag from one of the trees which contained gift requests for families facing tough times.

Local schools and churches also donated a full Christmas dinner to each family.

The Salvation Army's Kelley Manson said of the donations, "We are so thankful to our donors, our tag participants, the businesses, churches, and school groups that have supported the drives. We're just really thankful."

The Salvation Army's other holiday fundraiser, their Red Kettle campaign, runs through the end of the year. Volunteers ringing bells around the area for the campaign continues through Christmas Eve.