La Crosse Upsets West Salem

The Central/Logan Boys hockey team traveled to West Salem to play in the Meat Locker.
By the end of the first period La Crosse jumped out to a 2 goal lead but a the end of regulation West Salem had tied it up a 3-3
Cole Losen would rise to the challenge and put one away in overtime to give La Crosse the upset win 4-3
