Thursday's local scores

Boys Basketball

Viroqua 46, G-E-T 91

West Salem 39, Luther 77...N. Matzke triple-double

Arcadia 48, Westby 49

Greenwood 61, Blair-Taylor 59

Augusta 53, C-FC 59

Girls Basketball

Houston 54, La Crescent 33

Weston 20, Seneca 85

La Farge 43, North Crawford 33

De Soto 26, Hillsboro 62

Wauzeka-Steuben 46, Kickapoo 50

HS Wrestling

Holmen 82, Onalaska 0

Aquinas 15, Sparta 56

Viroqua 15, G-E-T/MM  55

La Crosse 21, Tomah 57

Boys Hockey

La Crosse 4, West Salem 3....F/OT

Tomah 3, La Crescent 2

