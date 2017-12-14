Thursday's local scores
Boys Basketball
Viroqua 46, G-E-T 91
West Salem 39, Luther 77...N. Matzke triple-double
Arcadia 48, Westby 49
Greenwood 61, Blair-Taylor 59
Augusta 53, C-FC 59
Girls Basketball
Houston 54, La Crescent 33
Weston 20, Seneca 85
La Farge 43, North Crawford 33
De Soto 26, Hillsboro 62
Wauzeka-Steuben 46, Kickapoo 50
HS Wrestling
Holmen 82, Onalaska 0
Aquinas 15, Sparta 56
Viroqua 15, G-E-T/MM 55
La Crosse 21, Tomah 57
Boys Hockey
La Crosse 4, West Salem 3....F/OT
Tomah 3, La Crescent 2
