Making emergency calls is now faster with the recent iPhone update

Depending on what type of phone you have, there could be a new way to call and connect with first responders.

With the newest update, iPhone users can get in touch with emergency officials faster, by simply pressing a button on the side of the phone.

The iPhone will then connect you with the nearest cell tower, which will be able to put you in contact with officials. According to professionals at MacMan in Eau Claire, you have to have the iOS 11 update activated and then enable the Emergency SOS on your phone under the gadget's settings page so the connection can work.

Then, depending on what phone you have, it's just a matter of pushing a button to talk to dispatch on the other line.

"With the iPhone 10 and 8, you have to hold the power button and the volume up and down button simultaneously basically by pressing them quickly. Then that will start the sequence of making a really loud noise and it will countdown from three seconds. Then they will call the authorities. If you're on the iPhone 7 or lower it's basically just pressing the power off button rapidly," said MacMan IT professional, James Crawford.

The feature also sends a message to your emergency contact when you make the call.

The iWatch also has the ability to call emergency officials with the new update too.