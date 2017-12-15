Rep. Ron Kind wants to extend ACA enrollment deadline

Time is running out if you still need insurance through the Affordable Care Act. The open enrollment deadline is Friday, December 15, but Wisconsin's democratic Congressman Ron Kind wants to push back the deadline.



"December 15, Friday, is coming up awfully quick and I'm afraid it's going to catch a lot of people by surprise," Rep. Kind told News 18 over the phone on Thursday. "I'm calling on the Trump administration to extend it to the end of the year to give people time to choose a plan that they can afford and fits their needs."



As of December 9, more than 117,000 Wisconsinites had enrolled in coverage through HealthCare.gov.



They understand why some are concerned about the program's rising costs, but said having insurance is always worth it.



"Really paying attention to the fact that yes there is a cost, but there are enormous benefits at the individual level for the person enrolling, but also for our community," Lieske Giese, of the Eau Claire City-County Health Department, said. "To have people that are uninsured in our community is a cost to all of us and I think we can't forget that."



Giese also said there are numerous resources available to people who need help enrolling. Follow the link to search for some in your area. She recommends that people who need reliable internet to sign up head over to their local library.



To learn more about the insurance plans available check out HealthCare.gov or call 1-800-318-2596.