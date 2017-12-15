Once-paralyzed dog learns to walk again

Helios, a 6-year-old pitbull, was paralyzed in September after running head first into a fence while chasing a squirrel.
Nearing euthanization, the dog got a second chance and showed progress after receiving steroid medicine and help from a Mequon pet store.
The determined boy found his legs again during swim therapy and has made remarkable progress in the last three months.
