Once-paralyzed dog learns to walk again

OZAUKEE COUNTY, Wis (WISN) - -

Helios, a 6-year-old pitbull, was paralyzed in September after running head first into a fence while chasing a squirrel.

Nearing euthanization, the dog got a second chance and showed progress after receiving steroid medicine and help from a Mequon pet store.

The determined boy found his legs again during swim therapy and has made remarkable progress in the last three months.

