LCT announces two-character musical "I Do! I Do!" cast

By Allante Walker, Daybreak Producer
La Crosse, WI (WXOW) - -

As a season sponsor of La Crosse Community Theatre, News 19 is pleased to share the cast list for performances of the charming musical "I Do! I Do!".

"I Do! I Do!" premiered on Broadway in 1966 and features book and lyrics by Tom Jones and music by Harvey Schmidt. The musical showcases the ups and downs experienced by a married couple throughout their relationship over the span of 50 years.

Aidan Smerud, a master of music graduate of the University of Houston, will guest direct the show. A La Crosse native whose stage credits at LCT include Mr. Andrews in Titanic: The Musical and Black Stache in Peter and the Starcatcher, Smerud has remained an active performer in opera and theatre companies throughout the US and abroad.

"I Do! I Do!" runs January 25 – February 11, 2018. Performances begin at 7:30 p.m. on Wednesdays, Thursdays, Fridays, and Saturdays, and at 2:00 p.m. on Sundays. Tickets will be available to the public on January 8, 2018 at the box office and on the LCT website.

