Franken confirms handover to Smith in early January

Minnesota Sen. Al Franken has confirmed that he expects his replacement, Democratic Lt. Gov. Tina Smith, to take over his seat in early January.

Franken, a Democrat, said last week he would resign "in coming weeks" following allegations by several women of sexual misconduct. Gov. Mark Dayton on Wednesday appointed Smith to take his place until a special election next November to complete the final two years of Franken's term.

A statement from Franken's office says Smith is expected to be in place in early January. A spokesman says Franken has not set a specific date to step down.

Smith has said she will run in the special election.

