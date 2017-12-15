Legislative leaders call for Ethics, Elections resignations

MADISON, Wis. (AP) - Republican leaders of the Wisconsin Legislature are calling for leaders of the Ethics and Elections commissions to resign.

The call from Senate Majority Leader Scott Fitzgerald and Assembly Speaker Robin Vos came in a letter late Thursday. They cited "concerns over partisan influence remaining" from their predecessor, the now-defunct Government Accountability Board.

Both Elections Commission administrator Michael Haas and Ethics Commission administrator Brian Bell have support from their boards, which have so far rejected calls for them to step down.

The resignation calls come after Attorney General Brad Schimel issued a report last week highly critical of the GAB's conduct during a now-closed investigation into Gov. Scott Walker's campaign. Neither Bell nor Haas were among nine people involved with the probe who Schimel said should be found in contempt.

Michael Haas issued a statement Friday reacting to the letter from Senate Majority Leader Scott Fitzgerald and Assembly Speaker Robin Vos.

Haas says he is looking forward to securing Wisconsin's election systems to ensure fair and accurate elections next year. He called on the Legislature to support his work.

Haas says he is proud of everything the commission has accomplished, including implementing the photo identification law, launching online voter registration and assisting local election clerks with the presidential recount.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.