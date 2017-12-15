UPDATE: Standoff on south side resolved

A standoff on the south side is now resolved.

Police say a mental health situation led to a welfare check at the 5300 block of Sandpiper Lane in Rivercrest Village on La Crosse's south side.

A man barricaded himself inside a residence. Police would not confirm whether he was armed. A child was on the premises. Police told News 19 at 4:30pm that the situation was resolved. The child is safe, the man was taken to a medical facility for observation.

A person who lives in that area provided pictures showing a number of police cars along with the department's MRAP tactical vehicle.