Walker says he would be 'shocked' if Ryan drops out

MADISON, Wis. (AP) - Gov. Scott Walker says he would be "completely shocked" if House Speaker Paul Ryan did not run for re-election next year.

Ryan on Thursday denied reports that he plans to leave Congress after the Republican tax bill is approved.

Walker said Friday he spoke with Ryan and "he's not going anywhere." When asked if he were going to continue with his re-election campaign, Walker says he presumes that to be the case and "I'd be completely shocked if that were to change."

Politico and The Huffington Post published stories speculating that Ryan would make this Congress his last or even resign after lawmakers approve the $1.5 trillion tax bill, which could happen next week.

