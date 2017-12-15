Crib, toddler mattresses recalled due to fire hazard

More than 23,000 crib and toddler mattresses sold in 2016 have been recalled because they don't meet federal flammability standards, according to the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission.

Ten models of the Dream On Me mattresses could be a fire risk, according to the recall.

The CPSC said if you have a Dream On Me child’s mattress check the model number against the recall notice, which includes the full list of models.

The model number can be found on a tag at the center of the top of the mattress.

If you have a recalled mattress, Dream On Me said to contact the company for a free mattress cover that would bring the mattress into compliance with federal standards.

The mattresses were sold on Amazon.com, Kohls.com, ToyRUs.com, Walmart.com, and Wayfair.com from January 2016 through December 2016 for $40 to $90.

No injuries or incidents have been reported at this time, according to the CPSC.

Report a defective product: Call the CPSC hotline at 800-638-2772 or go to saferproducts.gov.