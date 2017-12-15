Jakubowski: "I'm not insane, or crazy, or incompetent"

Just days from his sentencing for federal gun crimes, former fugitive Joseph Jakubowski tells our sister station 27 News in a jail house interview, he remains defiantly anti-government, even if his unrepentant stance tacks on years in prison for him.

"I'm not insane, or crazy, or incompetent," Jakubowski tells 27 News reporter Tony Galli.

In April, the Janesville man mailed a 161-page anti-government manifesto to President Trump, stole a cache of weapons from a gun store, and prompted a nationwide manhunt. He was captured after encountering a property owner in rural, Vernon County, who tipped off authorities to his whereabouts.



As a fugitive, Jakubowski was already a convicted felon, and says he was prepared to die, rather than acquiesce to a government he considers manipulative and corrupt.

"I'm not suicidal, don't get me wrong...but back in the day, people used to say, 'Give me freedom, or give me death,' and they meant it," Jakubowski says.

Jakubowski says he relates to the early, American revolutionaries and their liberty-or-death attitude in the face of oppressing British rulers, and believes the current U.S. government is equally tyrannical.



"JFK, 9-11, North Dakota Standing Rock: there are three events right there, that should tell you, you need a different government," Jakubowski says.



Jakubowski says he's undergone a psychological examination, and maintains the examiner did not flag any mental health condition, only that Jakubowski had become "hardened." Jakubowski's attorneys in both this federal case, and a pending Rock County case involving the gun thefts, have yet to comment.



Jakubowski refuses to cooperate with prosecutors and investigators and reveal where he stashed a half dozen of the stolen weapons. Galli asked Jakubowski to tell him where the arms were, to possibly prevent an inadvertent, or accidental discovery, and discharge, but Jakubowski remained silent.

"They're junk," Jakubowski maintains. "With all the rain, being in the ground: they're steel, they're junk," he says.

Jakubowski's run from the law in April ended with his surrender, but he said he was prepared to fight, if not for be physically spent.

"I tried to cock one of the guns, I was so weak, and I couldn't breathe," Jakubowski says. "I couldn't even steady a weapon, let alone fire it accurately."

Jakubowski has a previous conviction for trying to disarm a Janesville police officer, and other run-ins with the law. He says he resented being barred from owning guns due to his felony conviction.

Jakubowski prefers to be considered an anti-government crusader, as opposed to an angry, bitter inmate. "I crossed the line," Jakubowski says. "Land of the free, home of the brave."

Last month, Jakubowski sent his federal sentencing judge a confrontational letter. He faces as many as twenty years when he's sentenced Wednesday, and the letter may add to a case to punish him harshly.

"They might as well kill me," Jakubowski says.