Council member resigns following graduation

One La Crosse's newest city council members has tended his resignation.

Patrick Brever was elected representative from District 5 in April 2017. He will be leaving his seat at the council on January 11th. Brever will be graduating from UW-La Crosse and moving out of the district pursuing his graduate degree in public administration.

"I knew I'd have to leave at some point post graduation," Brever said. "When I originally applied to run, I thought I would be here until the may semester, but i took summer credits and got out early."

Brever was instrumental in legislation that shortened alternate side parking along with District 7 Representative Gary Padesky. He also introduced legislation concerning bystander intervention information for bartenders and supported the city's resolution on climate change.

One issue he said he is disappointed he did not get to tackle in his term dealt with whether to remove the Hiawatha statue in Riverside Park.

"I don't think it puts our best foot forward as a city," Brever said. "I think it's time to take it down."

Brever's seat will be filled by the common council. Following his last day on January 11th, the council will call for applicants and begin an interview process. Brever will be able to weigh in on those decisions. He says he'd like to see another student take up the mantle.

"There are a lot of people back on campus who are interested in having their voice heard at the city level," Brever said. "I'm happy to hand this off to somebody else."

Brever will head to graduate school in the fall of 2018. He has already been accepted to Indiana University and is waiting to hear from several other universities.