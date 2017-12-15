Narcan to be available on campuses

A nasal spray version of Narcan, the overdose-reversing drug that saves lives, will be provided for free to law enforcement and campus security officers at ten universities in Wisconsin

The University of Wisconsin-La Crosse police officers have been carrying Narcan in their med-packs for 18 months. The university's police department is a licensed first responder unit and are trained to recognize the need for Narcan and how to administer it.

Police officer David Pehl says they have never had to use the Narcan but it is important to be prepared.

"We knew that this heroine and an opioid epidemic is occurring so we wanted to be at the forefront and be able to carry the stuff that we need just like any of the other medical equipment like the AED or other items. We want to have the tools to be prepared and ready in case we need it" said Pehl.

The partnership with Adapt Farma makes Wisconsin the first state in the country where Narcan is available across an entire university system.