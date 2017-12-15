Council overrides mayor's veto of department audit

La Crosse's City Council votes to override Mayor Tim Kabat's veto of an audit into the the Parks and Recreation Department.

The council made the move Thursday night.

Council members requested the external audit of the Parks and Recreation Department after a number of constituents called them concerned about how tax dollars were being spent on department projects.

When he vetoed the proposal to spend $30,000 for the audit, Kabat said the initial resolution didn't make clear how it differed from the annual audit already done by an outside firm.

Council member Doug Happel says this route ensures impartiality. "It really needs to be answered impartially. So that's what essentially the override was - The mayor was very willing to do an internal audit. The council members wanted to do an external audit. So it was obviously very impartial, and so that's it, not so much of a dissconnect, more of a procedural thing."

He added that ultimately the audit is worth it so the public and council be fully aware that the funds are spent as intended.

