Onalaska knocks off undefeated Holmen

By Karley Marotta, Weekend Sports Anchor
Two of the top girls basketball teams in the MVC facing off after the Onalaska boys team came away with the win in the game before. 

The Hilltoppers followed in a close game winning 60-55. It all came down to the last play when Brooklyn Paulson barely missed the three-pointer from the corner. 

Emma Gamoke comments on the Hilltoppers defensive mindset on that final play. 

" On defense it was just to rebound, know where Brooklyn Paulson was and Young," Gamoke said. Just to know where their shooters were at all times because it was a one possession game. Then, just finishing it up, getting the rebound, and taking care of the ball." 

