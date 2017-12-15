Friday Sports Scores - WXOW News 19 La Crosse, WI – News, Weather and Sports |

Friday Sports Scores

By Karley Marotta, Weekend Sports Anchor
Boys High School Basketball 

Central 58 Stevens Point 55

Onalaska 69 Holmen 64

Tomah 79 Logan 71

Aquinas 76 Sparta 57 

North Crawford 39 Seneca 75 

Kickapoo 69 La Farge 28 

Wauzeka-Steuben 46 DeSoto 47

Bangor 62 Necedah 43

Cashton 78 Won-Center 82

Hillsboro 50 Royall 51 

Girls High School Basketball 

Onalaska 60 Holmen 55

Sparta 33 Aquinas 87

Tomah 80 Logan 36 

G-E-T 59 Wesby 34

Black River Falls 30 West Salem 71

Arcadia 53 Viroqua 37

Alma-Peppin 33 Blair-Taylor 73

Spring Grove 44 Houston 55

Luther 50 Cashton 36

Indy 64 Gilmanton 24

Women's Basketball 

Viterbo 67 Waldorf 73 

NAHL

Fairbanks 5 Coulee Region Chill 1

