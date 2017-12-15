Friday Sports Scores

Boys High School Basketball
Central 58 Stevens Point 55
Onalaska 69 Holmen 64
Tomah 79 Logan 71
Aquinas 76 Sparta 57
North Crawford 39 Seneca 75
Kickapoo 69 La Farge 28
Wauzeka-Steuben 46 DeSoto 47
Bangor 62 Necedah 43
Cashton 78 Won-Center 82
Hillsboro 50 Royall 51
Girls High School Basketball
Onalaska 60 Holmen 55
Sparta 33 Aquinas 87
Tomah 80 Logan 36
G-E-T 59 Wesby 34
Black River Falls 30 West Salem 71
Arcadia 53 Viroqua 37
Alma-Peppin 33 Blair-Taylor 73
Spring Grove 44 Houston 55
Luther 50 Cashton 36
Indy 64 Gilmanton 24
Women's Basketball
Viterbo 67 Waldorf 73
NAHL
Fairbanks 5 Coulee Region Chill 1
