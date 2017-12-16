Minnesota governor defends agency probing police shooting

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) - Minnesota Gov. Mark Dayton is defending a state agency that probes officer-involved shootings after a prosecutor criticized those investigating the death of an Australian woman.

Justine Ruszczyk Damond was killed by a Minneapolis officer on July 15. On Wednesday, Hennepin County Attorney Mike Freeman was recorded telling activists that he doesn't have evidence to charge Officer Mohamed Noor yet and investigators haven't done their job.

The Star Tribune reports that Dayton defended the Bureau of Criminal Apprehension on Friday, saying the agency has his utmost confidence.

Dayton says the BCA is asked to investigate some of the most complex cases, and that impugning the quality of its investigations is detrimental in efforts to seek justice.

Freeman's office says it's working diligently to complete the investigation as soon as possible.

Information from: Star Tribune, http://www.startribune.com

