Wisconsin program hopes to spark interest in hunting

MADISON, Wis. (AP) - Wisconsin wildlife officials hope the hunting tradition can get new life from the local food movement.

The Wisconsin State Journal reports that the Learn to Hunt for Food program aims to capitalize on the increasing demand for local, sustainable food. The program hopes to educate people who are interested in hunting as a food source.

Keith Warnke is a hunting and shooting sports coordinator at the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources. Warnke got the idea for the program in 2012. He said the Madison classes typically fill up within 24 hours. Students include environmental studies students, Department of Natural Resources employees, former vegetarians and others interested in hunting for food.

The classes focus on deer or turkey. Classes include mentored hunts and teach firearm safety and hands-on butchering.

Information from: Wisconsin State Journal, http://www.madison.com/wsj

