Viterbo holds winter commencement ceremony

It was a big weekend for graduating college students who are now headed into the real world.
Viterbo's winter commencement ceremony took place Saturday morning the fine arts center. 78 undergrad students and 36 master's degree students celebrated this educational chapter of their lives coming to a close.
Congratulations to Viterbo graduates.
Can't Find Something?
WXOW
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WXOW. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.