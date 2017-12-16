Civil Air Patrol cadets lay 150 wreaths to honor veterans

For the fifth year on Saturday, the La Crosse Composite of the Civil Air Patrol honored veterans in a holiday wreath laying ceremony.

It's part of a nationwide ceremony called Wreaths Across America. Over 150 wreaths were laid on grave sites of veterans in Woodlawn Cemetery, the most laid in a single year for La Crosse. The ceremony not only hopes to remember and honor sacrifices made by our nations veterans, but to teach the next generation.

"Our freedoms aren't free," said Major Todd Mendel. "They didn't come without a cost and it's important for the next generation to understand that. For many of our cadets, they're focused on potentially being in the military someday, so we want them to have that connection."

Across the country more than 50,000 wreaths were laid in honor of veterans.