Wisconsin National Guard Challenge Academy graduates 108 cadets

108 cadets from the Wisconsin National Guard Challenge Academy graduated Saturday afternoon at a ceremony held at Mauston High School.

The Challenge Academy reshapes the lives of at-risk 16 to 18-year-olds by using a structured, military-style environment led by state-certified teachers and counselors. They work to build cadets academic abilities, character, self-confidence, and discipline. Today marked the completion of the 22-week residential phase of the Challenge Academy. Cadet Ashleigh Thurman says today comes with a lot of emotion.

"I'm going to be feeling very happy, accomplished, but also kind of sad and nervous because I will be leaving everyone I have met here and I have made some wonderful relationships and I'm kind of nervous for what the future brings. Here everything is structured, I know whats going to happen when it's going to happen and I haven't been in the real world for quite some time" said Thurman.

Cadet Thurman was chosen as the distinguished honor graduate. This is the highest honor a cadet can receive at the challenge academy. Thurman exceeded expectations in the 8 core components of the Challenge Academy. Deputy Director of admissions Peter Blum says that Cadet Thurman has thrived at the academy.

"Ashleigh has come a long ways from where she was, just like all the cadets have today but she has really thrived here at the challenge academy really taken advantage of this opportunity to change her life. We don't change the kids, we set an environment, the kids do all the hard work in changing their behaviors and she's done that" said Blum.

"I feel sort of a sense of honor as it says but it also makes me see the actual changes that I have made. Very proud of the work I have been doing on myself" Thurman added.

The program has graduated 3,514 students from Wisconsin. 81 % of those graduates have earned their high school equivalency diploma while in attendance at the Challenge Academy.