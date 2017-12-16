English Lutheran Church holds Bethlehem event

Thousands had a chance to visit the recreated city of Bethlehem this afternoon at English Lutheran Church.

A cast and crew of nearly 300 work to re-create the city and give visitors a look at what the ancient city of Bethlehem may have looked like nearly 2,000 years ago. Guests experienced the sounds and smells of ancient Bethlehem at the time of Christ's birth. Goat herders, blacksmith's, and bakers were just a few of the many sights to be seen.

Ten-year-old Andrew Panzer says being a kid in Bethlehem would have been fun but also challenging.

"It would be fun and a little tough because they had to do a lot of the work and they also got to run around and be free and have fun," said Panzer.

The Bethlehem event will be open again tomorrow from noon to 5.