2 killed in apparent drunken driving crash

TOWN OF BOVINA, Wis. (AP) - Two people are dead in what authorities say is a drunken driving crash in Outagamie County.

Sheriff's officials say an 83-year-old woman and an 82-year-old man were killed after another driver ran a stop sign in the Town of Bovina Sunday about 11 p.m. Deputies say the 57-year-old driver hit the couple's car on Highway 54. All three were taken to Theda Care New London where the couple died.

There's no word on the extent of the other driver's injuries.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.