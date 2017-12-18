Wisconsin program hopes to spread computer literacy

MADISON, Wis. (AP) - A Wisconsin nonprofit is trying to bridge the gap between people who have access to computers and the internet and those who do not.

The Wisconsin State Journal reports that DANEnet's Everyone on Madison program teaches a broad range of people, including older adults, parents who want to help their children with homework, immigrants and refugees.

The program teaches how to organize files, navigate the internet and operate an email account.

Program director Alyssa Kenney says more than 250 people have completed the program since it began last year.

The program is expected to cost $115,000 next year, up from $72,000 this year. It receives funding from the Madison Community Foundation, the Technology Education Foundation, the city of Madison and others.

Information from: Wisconsin State Journal, http://www.madison.com/wsj

