AP Explains: John Doe investigations involving Scott Walker

MADISON, Wis. (AP) - The spotlight is back on the closed John Doe investigation into Gov. Scott Walker's campaign.

The probe closed in 2015 and no charges were ever brought against Walker after the Wisconsin Supreme Court said no illegal campaign coordination happened.

But after Attorney General Brad Schimel issued a report into a leak of secret documents, Republican legislative leaders have called for the resignation of the Ethics and Election commission administrators.

They have refused, setting up a potential dramatic Senate vote next month to reject their confirmation.

Meanwhile, a judge is reviewing Schimel's recommendation that nine others involved with the investigation be found in contempt for not following court secrecy orders.

The drama is playing out as Walker runs for a third term.

