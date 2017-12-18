Portage Co. sheriff's office investigating two dogs shot on the same day

The owners of two dogs are shocked after their animals were both shot to death last Sunday in Portage County.

While it was the last day of the antlerless hunting season they believe it is the same person who killed their dogs.

"He didn't come when we called, my brother jumped in the truck and drove all the fence lines of the farm fields and there was a light dusting of snow and he found no prints whatsoever," said Teri Turzinski.

One of her neighbors would eventually report a dead dog to the Portage County Humane Society.

"To go and shoot a dog right above it's eye, never nipped or anything at anyone, it crushes me," said Turzinski. "It's not okay, it's not acceptable, it's very disheartening."

Another dog was also shot, earlier that day. "He was shot right in his lower back and unfortunately it had nicked some of his intestines," said Noella Martell-Segura. "That dog was out best friend."

Both dog owners have filed a police report but no one has been caught or arrested for killing their pets.