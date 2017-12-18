Convicted meth dealer who hit cop with car sentenced

A 25-year-old La Crosse man will spend 10 years in prison for hitting a police investigator with his car after an alleged 2016 drug deal in December of 2016.

Brandon Ritter plead guilty to delivery of methamphetamine of 3 to 10 grams as well as an amended charge of second degree recklessly endangering safety. The four other charges stemming from the incident were dismissed but were considered at sentencing on Monday.

MORE: Investigator struck by drug suspect recovering

Investigator Jim Mancuso with the La Crosse Police Department was struck by Ritter when attempting to take him into custody following a controlled buy to a confidential informant.

"I instantly had a bad feeling about the drug buy because of who we were buying drugs from. That person being Brandon Ritter and his history," Investigator Mancuso told Judge Todd Bjerke on Monday. "I knew this was going to be one of the most dangerous arrests I've ever been involved in."

Ritter apologized to Investigator Mancuso at the sentencing hearing.

"It was never my intention for him to get hurt and I'm glad no one was seriously hurt that night," Ritter said. "I also want to apologize to the community for selling drugs to support my own drug habit."

Judge Todd Bjerke told Ritter "sorry isn't enough" and imposed a sentence of six years in prison followed by five years of extended supervision for the charge of delivery of methamphetamine of 3 to 10 grams. Ritter was sentenced to four years in prison followed by five years of extended supervision for the second degree recklessly endangering safety.

The sentences will be served consecutively following the sentence Ritter is currently serving for a 2009 burglary conviction.