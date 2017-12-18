Two arrested after Houston County chase

Two men are in custody after a vehicle chase Monday morning in Houston County.

The Houston County Sheriff's Office said the incident began in Houston around 10 a.m. when police were called to Bremer Bank where a man was fraudulently trying to withdraw a large amount of money.

When officers arrived, the man ran to a waiting car which sped off.

The ensuing chase led to Hokah, Caledonia, back to Houston, then to Rushford.

Officers used stop sticks to disable the suspect's vehicle. The two men were then arrested and transferred to the Houston County Jail.

Their names haven't been released.

The sheriff's office said they're continuing to investigate the incident at the bank and the chase.