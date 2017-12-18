Minnesota prosecutor apologizes in case of Australian woman

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) - A Minnesota prosecutor who criticized agents investigating the death of an Australian woman fatally shot by an officer is now apologizing for his comments.

Hennepin County Attorney Mike Freeman publicly apologized Monday to the state Bureau of Criminal Apprehension.

Last week, Freeman told a group of activists that he doesn't have enough evidence yet to charge the Minneapolis police officer who killed Justine Damond last July, saying investigators "haven't done their job."

Freeman says he believes it's his responsibility to talk to constituents, but he was wrong to discuss the agency's work. He also says he didn't know he was being recorded, but his comments were ill advised.

He says he'll share information next week on the status of his decision on whether to charge Officer Mohamed Noor.

