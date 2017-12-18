Appeals court clears way for large hog farm in SE Minnesota

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) - The Minnesota Court of Appeals says a proposal for a large hog feedlot in southeastern Minnesota can move forward.

In a decision Monday, a three-judge panel affirmed a decision by the Goodhue County Board to approve the proposed 4,700-hog operation near Zumbrota.

Opponents of the Circle K project, including the Land Stewardship Project and neighbors, have raised concerns about odors from the farm. But the appeals court noted that the Minnesota Pollution Control Agency concluded that the project does not pose a risk of potential significant environmental effects.

The court concluded the county board did not abuse its discretion or act unreasonably when it approved a conditional use permit for the project.

The Circle K project is owned by Kohlnhofer Farms, which operates several hog facilities in southern Minnesota.

