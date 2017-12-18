Walker making big push on state property tax elimination

Gov. Scott Walker is making a big push to highlight the elimination of a state property tax that will save the owner of a typical home an estimated $27 a year.

Walker has been touting the tax cut across the state and this week both his re-election campaign and the Wisconsin Republican Party are spreading the word through online advertising and billboards.

The budget Walker signed into law did away with the state forestry tax. It's a small part of the tax bill, amounting to less than 17 cents per $1,000 of taxable value. The owner of a median-valued $159,000 home is expected to save about $27 this year.

But the total tax bill is driven by taxes levied by schools and other local governments.

