Walker making big push on state property tax elimination - WXOW News 19 La Crosse, WI – News, Weather and Sports |

Walker making big push on state property tax elimination

Posted: Updated:
MADISON, Wis. (AP) -- -

Gov. Scott Walker is making a big push to highlight the elimination of a state property tax that will save the owner of a typical home an estimated $27 a year.

Walker has been touting the tax cut across the state and this week both his re-election campaign and the Wisconsin Republican Party are spreading the word through online advertising and billboards.

The budget Walker signed into law did away with the state forestry tax. It's a small part of the tax bill, amounting to less than 17 cents per $1,000 of taxable value. The owner of a median-valued $159,000 home is expected to save about $27 this year.

But the total tax bill is driven by taxes levied by schools and other local governments.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WXOW
3705 CTH 25, La Crescent, MN 55947
Phone: 507-895-1919 or 800-947-9969 (WXOW)
News tips: wxowaedesk@wxow.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WXOW. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.