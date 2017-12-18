La Crosse Wellness Center to host Schools Out Day Camp

For the second year, The La Crosse Wellness Center is hosting a "Schools Out" Day Camp for local children during their holiday break.

Kids will have the opportunity to spend the day at the Fieldhouse with games and activities for kids ages 5 to 13. The camp gives parents peace of mind while at work, that their kids are safe and staying active during the holiday break.

"We have a bounce house here, we have activities, we do kickball, dodgeball, we have an outdoor ice rink so we're hopefully one day gonna play some boot hockey or get some skates out. We also have a bus that we have so we can take the kids to local sledding hills," says Chad Strehlow, Field House Coordinator at the La Crosse Wellness Center.

The "Schools Out" Day Camp begins Tuesday, December 26 and runs from 8 am to 3:30 pm everyday.

The cost is $30 for the first child, $25 for the second child, and $20 for the third.

Call the La Crosse Wellness Center to pre-register at 608-781-7627.