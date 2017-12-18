City of La Crosse unveils new tactic in curbing pigeon population

The City of La Crosse is taking another step in trying to control the city's growing pigeon population.

The Board of Public Works recently approved the Parking Utility's request to fund a $23,000 project that involves a partnership with the U.S.D.A. In doing so, the agency plans to bait and net thousands of pigeons that sit on top of parking ramps in downtown La Crosse. Those pigeons will then be removed from the city.

Parking Utility Coordinator Jim Flottmeyer said earlier this year, the city spent $50,000 cleaning up after pigeons in the Main Street parking ramp. Following that expense, he felt the problem needed a closer look.

"The hope is to take a big piece of them out of circulation now and through the sterilization piece continue that," Flottmeyer said. "You're never going to get rid of them but you're hoping to maintain a level that's easier to handle."

The city has been attempting to curb the growing pigeon population by using feeders laced with contraceptives for the past year or so. Flottmeyer hopes the combination of the contraceptives and the bait and netting will help put a permanent dent in the number of pigeons occupying downtown.