Rep. Ron Kind calls tax code bill a giveaway

Wisconsin Congressional Representative Ron Kind expressed his dissatisfaction with the current tax code bill. His concerns are on both what the bill does and does not do.

"This could have been done in a bi-partisan way. You can simplify the tax code but make it fair, fair for working families, for small businesses, family farmers back home, rather than a huge giveaway to the most powerful," he said.

Kind added that the bill jeopardizes social security and Medicare.

