Travel awareness over the holidays

Holiday travel by air can pose certain challenges, but awareness of rules and regulations can help.

La Crosse's airport manager suggests keeping an eye on weather conditions both local and wherever your final destination is on the day of your flight. With the holidays, there might also be an increase in the amount of luggage you plan to bring with you.

"If you're going to be traveling with presents, we always recommend you don't wrap them until you get to your destination. Obviously if the TSA sees something in there that's suspicious or warrants further investigation, they will have to unwrap your present," said Clint Torp, La Crosse airport manager.

Torp also recommends you arrive at least an hour before your scheduled departure time.