Fire station task force weighs need for new fire station

Members of the city's Fire Station Planning Task Force will meet on Tuesday to discuss whether the city would benefit more from a new fire station or a remodel of an existing one.

In August, the La Crosse Common Council approved the formation of the task force. It consists of Fire Chief Ken Gilliam along with numerous city officials and council members. The focus of the task force will be updating the four current fire stations and assessing the need for a fifth station in La Crosse.

Improvements to current stations and the possibility of a fifth station aim to improve response times to emergency calls within the city.

"We do need to examine where we need to invest and renovation is certainly an option for some places," council member Jessica Olson said. "In some places we're chasing good money after bad and we really need to look at a more wise investment in terms of lifespan of the structure going forward."

In 1960, there were a total of 850 emergency calls placed to the La Crosse Fire Department with 93 firefighters in staff. In 2016, calls peaked at 6,000 with only 92 firefighters on the department.