Aquinas takes home the anticipated MVC match-up

Onalaska High School was packed for the MVC match-up between the two top teams, Aquinas and Onalaska.

The Blugolds are undefeated on their season at 6-0. Onalaska is sitting at 8-1.

The game was tied at 20 at the half, but Aquinas couldn't be stopped in the second half. The Blugolds won 56-42. Lexi Donarski had 15 points.