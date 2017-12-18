WXOW News app now offering school and organization closings push alerts

We know school closings are important to you, and it is important to us too.

That is why we are working to bring your school closings to you through our free news app. We have added push alerts for school closings.

Through the WXOW News app, you can sign up for the schools, businesses and organizations that matter to you. When those places issue closings or delays you will receive a push notification on your smartphone. The locations you select will also appear on top of the closings list inside the app.

Click here on your mobile device to download the WXOW News App

First-time users will see a screen walking them through the process. If you do not see the prompt, or would like to change what organizations you want to receive notifications for, go to the closings tab and select edit preferences. This will take you to the list of organizations in our system.

To select the organization, you can either scroll through the list or search for the organization with the magnifying glass icon. Then just tap on the organization to add it to your list. To take it off your list, tap on the organization again.

This is a beta product, which is why we need your help. If you come across an error in the school closings push alert system, go to settings on your app and select report a bug under support.

We hope you like our new school closings notification system and we look forward to your feedback. It’s one more way your StormTracker Forecast Team keeps you informed.