Packers eliminated from playoff contention

For the first time since 2008, the Packers will begin their offseason at the conclusion of the regular season. The Atlanta Falcons eliminated the Packers from playoff contention Monday night with their 24-21 road win over Tampa Bay.

The Packers will finish the regular season with meaningless games against Minnesota this Saturday night at Lambeau Field, and on New Year’s Eve at Detroit. The Vikings are NFC North champs this year and still in the hunt for the number one seed in the NFC. The Lions are still alive in the Wild Card race.

This will be just the third time in Mike McCarthy’s 11 seasons as head coach that his team will not participate in the playoffs. “But the end of the day, these guys compete. It’s a privilege to coach them. They give you everything they’ve got,” the coach said on Monday.

The last time the Packers missed the playoffs, the 2008 season, McCarthy made major changes on his coaching staff. He replaced 5 defensive coaches, including his defensive coordinator Bob Sanders. Dom Capers took over in 2009, but there is plenty of speculation about his job security, which will only intensify now that the Packers are out of the playoffs.