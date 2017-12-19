Confederate flag controversy continues in Elcho School District

The Elcho School Board met Monday evening where they were given a legal opinion on the dress code. This comes after a Confederate flag controversy in the school district.

Attorney Dean Dietrich advised the school board not to make any changes to their dress code, citing the first amendment as the reason.

"Reviewing the circumstances at the Elcho School District I concluded that the school district would be at risk if it imposed limitations on students wearing attire that had a Confederate flag on it," said Dietrich.

The debate started in September after Samantha DeNamur, a student at the school at the time, went to school officials because she felt uncomfortable with another student wearing a Confederate flag sweater.

After speaking out, DeNamur said she faced bullying and harassment from other students. She ended up transferring to a different school a couple of months later.

"In half a second everyone I grew up with turned on me," said DeNamur. "I left because of bullying."

Late September, parents, students and community members spoke out on the issue, with some being against the Confederate flag clothing in the school and others being OK with it. At that time, the board opted to seek advice from legal counsel on dress code.

While Dietrich was not at the meeting Monday night, the school district superintendent read the decision to the board. Dietrich said in his opinion it's the best decision for the board to not make any changes to the dress code.

"I based my opinion on the exact situation in that school district," said Dietrich.

The superintendent said they'll continue to monitor the policy to ensure student's rights and safety.

DeNamur said the fight isn't over.