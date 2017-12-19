Twin Cities donor leaves $200K check in Salvation Army kettle

The Twin Cities Salvation Army is celebrating after a major surprise in one of its red kettles asking for donations.

The charity — which offers food, housing and financial assistance to those in need — said Monday someone dropped a check for $200,000 in a kettle in the south Metro Saturday. The donor asked to remain anonymous.

The Twin Cities Salvation Army is aiming to raise $11.7 million by the end of the year, and says donations are down 10 percent from last year so far.