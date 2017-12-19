'Enjoy your incarceration,' victim tells man at sentencing

WATERLOO, Iowa (AP) - A 30-year-old man has been sentenced to 45 years in prison for stabbing two people at a Cedar Falls apartment complex.

The Waterloo-Cedar Falls Courier reports that Adam Jacobsen was sentenced Monday for stabbing Jeffrey Miller 24 times and Denice Bennett eight times in October 2016. Jacobsen and Miller lived at the University Studios apartments and Bennett was an assistant manager. Jacobsen pleaded guilty to burglary and two counts of willful injury.

Police say Jacobsen stabbed Miller inside Miller's apartment and Bennett in a parking lot. Bennett's boyfriend drew a pistol and detained Jacobsen until police arrived. Court records say Jacobsen later told investigators he had been attempting to kill demons after talking with God.

At the sentencing hearing Miller told Jacobsen: "Adam, enjoy your incarceration."

Information from: Waterloo-Cedar Falls Courier, http://www.wcfcourier.com

