Wood County board members will vote on ordinance for buggies

The Wood County Board will meet Tuesday morning to discuss future ordinances for horse-drawn buggies.

The full ordinance states buggies must have a light, rear view mirrors, seat belts, car seats, and other amenities. It also includes the driver to have a driver's license and vehicle insurance.

In the last year, there have been three deaths related to buggy crashes.

Some members believe the full ordinance is needed, while others think a compromise is a better option.

"Over the years we tried to come up with a volunteer compliance to make the road safer," said Board Supervisor Lance Pliml. "lighted buggies for instance at night and some level of traffic education with the people driving the buggies."

Pliml said there have been some drivers from the Amish community who have cooperated with some of the rules, but there are some who refuse because it interferes with their religion.

The debate on what rules need to be implemented has gone on for years according to Pliml,

"We're trying to resolve better and safer highways within Wood County and eliminate fatalities," Pliml said. "Some would like to see no regulations and some would like to see the full extend of the regulation as presented in the ordinance."

With the outcome of the meeting, board members might bring it up to law makers to recommend making it a state ordinance.