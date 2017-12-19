WATCH: Bright meteor lights up the sky over southern Wisconsin - WXOW News 19 La Crosse, WI – News, Weather and Sports |

WATCH: Bright meteor lights up the sky over southern Wisconsin

Posted:
MADISON, Wis. (WKOW) -

A bright meteor cast a green hue over southern Wisconsin late Monday night. Social media lit up shortly before midnight Monday with reports of a huge fireball in the sky.

According to UW-Madison's Atmospheric and Oceanic Sciences Department, around 11:50 p.m. Monday a bright meteor was observed in southern Wisconsin and northern Illinois.

They posted the scene to YouTube of the east facing UW-AOSS rooftop camera view, first at real speed, then slowed down to 1/4 speed.

The AOSS East Rooftop Camera Videos provided courtesy of SSEC and the AOS Department, UW-Madison.

