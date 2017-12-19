Remembering the meaning of Christmas

Christmas is just days away.

It is one of the biggest holidays in the Christian faith. Christmas is a celebration of peace, remembering when God brought his son, Jesus, into the world.

"The amount of darkness, of discouragement, of worry in our land now, and we need Christmas," Solyst said. "We need the message, the hope that Christmas brings us."

Senior Pastor Mark Solyst with English Lutheran Church in La Crosse said the church prepared for Christmas through Advent. Advent is the four weeks leading up to Christmas Day. It is about reflecting on the ways God comes to us.

Solyst said it is important to not get caught up in the busy-ness of the holidays.

"The pressure that there is to spend too much, to be too busy," Solyst said. "Christmas invites us to step back, and to marvel in the wondrous news of a Savior being born."

Christmas is also a time of worship. Pastor Solyst invites community members to attend one of the many Christmas services held at local churches.

English Lutheran Church will have services at 3 p.m., 5 p,m., and 10 p.m. on Christmas Eve. They will also hold a service at 9:30 a.m.

