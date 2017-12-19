Vukmir says people should be fired, go to jail over John Doe

MADISON, Wis. (AP) - Republican U.S. Senate candidate Leah Vukmir says people should be fired and go to jail over their roles in the now-closed secret investigation into Gov. Scott Walker that resulted in her personal emails being seized by investigators.

Vukmir said Tuesday at a luncheon hosted by wispolitics.com that she is looking into her own legal options but wouldn't say what those were.

A report by Attorney General Brad Schimel earlier this month revealed that personal emails between Vukmir and her daughter were seized by investigators and saved as part of a probe into possible illegal campaigning on state time by Republican office holders and Capitol employees. No one was charged.

Vukmir says current leaders of the Ethics and Elections commissions should resign. She also supports contempt charges recommended by Schimel against nine others involved in the probe.

