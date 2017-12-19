Wisconsin man faces felony charge, accused of scalding skin of 11-month-old dog

A dog is recovering after being severely burned when police say its owner left the dog under a boiling hot shower.

Sunny, an 11-month-old golden retriever, now faces months of surgeries and recovery, according to the Humane Society of Southern Wisconsin.

Cody Allan Sholes of Beloit, faces a felony charge of animal mistreatment for putting Sunny in a tub at an apartment Dec. 8, 2017, at 1728 1/2 Porter Ave., Beloit, and leaving the dog under the boiling hot shower, according to a criminal complaint filed with the Rock County District Attorney's office.

Sholes appeared in Rock County court Friday, Dec. 15, where a judge set a $2,000 bond. His next appearance is scheduled for Jan. 3, 2018, according to online court records.

According to the criminal complaint, Sholes told police he had earlier turned the water heater up to the highest temperature because the water in the apartment was cold.

Investigators say Sholes told them the dog urinated and defecated inside the apartment, so he put the dog in the tub under the shower but didn't realize how hot the water was before he left the bathroom to care for a child, according to the criminal complaint.

Sholes then told investigators he heard Sunny yelping and crying from the bathroom and that he then found Sunny lying in a pool of water in the tub with the water still running on her from the shower.

Sunny eventually was brought to a relatives house where police were called. Responding officers said the dog had exposed tissue on its head and exposed tissue on both ears, among other burn injuries, according to the complaint.

A human society veterinarian interviewed by police said that in her three years she had never seen such severe injuries caused by hot water on an animal.